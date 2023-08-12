England captain Harry Kane leaves Tottenham for Bayern Munich in search for trophies

England captain Harry Kane has completed his move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham in soccer’s biggest transfer of the summer as the striker goes in search of the first major trophies in his career. The transfer fee for Kane could hit more than 100 million pounds ($110 million). That breaks the Bundesliga transfer record and is a huge sum for a player who would have been out of contract next year. Kane has signed a four-year deal. He flew to Munich on Friday to undergo a medical examination and is set to be presented to fans at the German Super Cup on Saturday when Bayern plays Leipzig. Kane leaves Tottenham after 19 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.