England captain Harry Kane hits back at former players’ criticism, says ‘they know how tough it is’

BLANKENHEIM, England (AP) — Harry Kane says former England stars should remember how hard it is to play for their country before criticizing the team’s lackluster performances so far at Euro 2024. The England captain says, “I know they have got to be honest and give their opinion but also they have a responsibility of being an ex-England player that a lot of players look up to.” He added that “they know how tough it is.” Kane was responding to strong criticism from former England internationals Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer after England’s 1-0 win over Serbia and a 1-1 draw with Denmark. Lineker had described the draw against Denmark with an expletive.

