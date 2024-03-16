England captain Harry Kane could miss Brazil and Belgium games after injuring ankle in Bundesliga

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — England captain Harry Kane is a doubt for upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium after sustaining an ankle injury while playing for Bayern Munich. Kane crashed into the post late in Bayern’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He had been trying to reach the ball when it rebounded off the crossbar. He appeared to be in pain and received brief treatment on the field before going off. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel says Kane “twisted his ankle in the goal net” and that “we have to wait and see.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.