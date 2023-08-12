England captain Harry Kane ‘buzzing’ after Bayern Munich move in pursuit of trophies

England captain Harry Kane has completed his move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham as the striker goes in search of the first major trophies in his career. The transfer fee for Kane could hit more than 100 million pounds ($110 million). That breaks the Bundesliga transfer record and is a huge sum for a player who would have been out of contract next year. Kane has signed a four-year deal. Kane leaves Tottenham after 19 years but left open the possibility of a return in a farewell message to fans. The 30-year-old Kane could lift a trophy — though hardly a major one — on his first day at Bayern if he plays in Saturday’s German Super Cup season-opener against Leipzig.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.