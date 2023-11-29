England captain Farrell will miss Six Nations to prioritize mental well-being

LONDON (AP) — Saracens says England rugby captain Owen Farrell is taking a break from the national team and will miss next year’s Six Nations tournament to “prioritize his and his family’s mental well-being.” The 32-year-old Farrell will continue to play club rugby. Farrell has made 112 appearances since his England debut in 2012 and has scored 1,237 points for his country. He was the national team captain at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups and has been involved in three British and Irish Lions tours. England’s first Six Nations game is against Italy on Feb. 3.

