England brings in Konsa for suspended Guéhi against unchanged Switzerland

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — England manager Gareth Southgate has brought in defender Ezri Konsa to replace the suspended Marc Guéhi in his only change for the quarterfinal game against Switzerland at Euro 2024. Guéhi was suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament in England’s 2-1 extra-time win over Slovakia in the round of 16 on Sunday. Jude Bellingham keeps his place in midfield after he avoided an immediate ban for a gesture he made in the Slovakia game. Switzerland coach Murat Yakin keeps his lineup unchanged from the team which beat defending champion Italy 2-0 on Saturday.

