England bows out of Cricket World Cup with a 93-run win over Pakistan. Australia beats Bangladesh

KOLKATA, India (AP) — England has bowed out of the Cricket World Cup with a 93-run consolation win over Pakistan. Mitchell Marsh recorded his career-best ODI score as Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in Saturday’s other game. England finished seventh in the 10-team table in its disappointing campaign to defend the title it won at home in 2019. Ben Stokes hit a 76-ball 84 in England’s strong total of 337-9. Pakistan was bowled out for 244. At Pune, Marsh reached 177 not out off 132 as Australia registered its highest successful run-chase in World Cup history. He put on 175 runs for the unbeaten third wicket with Steve Smith as Australia finished with 307-2 in 44.4 overs in reply to Bangladesh’s 306-8.

