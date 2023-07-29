England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after ‘a wonderful ride’

LONDON (AP) — England bowler Stuart Broad will retire from cricket at the end of the Ashes series. The 37-year-old Broad made the shock announcement Saturday at stumps on the third day of the fifth and final test against Australia at the Oval. Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 tests. That makes him the second most successful paceman in test history behind teammate James Anderson. Fittingly, Broad and Anderson were at the crease together as England took a huge lead over Australia. Broad told Sky Sports that “Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket.” He says it has ”been a wonderful ride.”

