England bowler Rashid gives evidence in cricket racism case

By The Associated Press
FormerYorkshireplayerAzeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March. 2, 2023. Azeem Rafiq, a 30-year-old former professional cricketer has detailed racism encountered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. A long-awaited hearing examining racism allegations which brought shame on English cricket’s most successful county team started Wednesday, with past and present internationals set to give evidence to a disciplinary panel over the next week.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LONDON (AP) — England cricketer Adil Rashid broke from his national team duties during a limited-overs tour of Bangladesh to give evidence at a hearing examining racism allegations involving the country’s former captain, Michael Vaughan. The second day of the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London focused on the case of Vaughan. He has been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following allegations he made a racially driven remark before a match for Yorkshire in 2009 that also involved Rashid. Vaughan is alleged to have said “there’s too many of you lot” toward Rashid and three other Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity on the sidelines of a Twenty20 match. Vaughan denies the allegations.

