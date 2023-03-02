England bowler Rashid gives evidence in cricket racism case

LONDON (AP) — England cricketer Adil Rashid broke from his national team duties during a limited-overs tour of Bangladesh to give evidence at a hearing examining racism allegations involving the country’s former captain, Michael Vaughan. The second day of the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London focused on the case of Vaughan. He has been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following allegations he made a racially driven remark before a match for Yorkshire in 2009 that also involved Rashid. Vaughan is alleged to have said “there’s too many of you lot” toward Rashid and three other Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity on the sidelines of a Twenty20 match. Vaughan denies the allegations.

