England bowled out for 283 on the 1st day of the final Ashes test against Australia

LONDON (AP) — Australia inched to 61-1 after bowling England out for 283 with Mitchell Starc taking four wickets on the opening day of the final Ashes test. Harry Brook propelled England’s “Bazball” brigade with an 85 at The Oval, where the Aussies — having already retained the Ashes — hope to win the series outright. There were 31 fours and five sixes for the hosts though they lost wickets in costly clusters to be bowled out inside 55 overs. Australia, which has a 2-1 series lead, reached 61 for one in response to trail by 222 runs at stumps as the visitors try to become the first Australian team to win outright on English soil since 2001.

