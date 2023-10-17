England books Euro 2024 spot with 3-1 win over scandal-hit Italy

LONDON (AP) — England has booked its place at next summer’s European Championship with a 3-1 win over defending champion Italy at Wembley Stadium. England had to come from behind following Gianluca Scamacca’s first goal for the Azzurri. But two goals from Harry Kane and a Marcus Rashford strike gave Gareth Southgate’s team the victory it needed to secure at least a top-two finish in its group. Scandal-hit Italy could face the prospect of playoffs and even failure to qualify for a second straight major tournament. England leads Group C. It is three points ahead of Ukraine and six above Italy. The Azzurri play North Macedonia and Ukraine in their final qualifying matches next month.

