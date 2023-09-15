England bolsters pack for Japan at Rugby World Cup. Leitch to set Japan record

NICE, France (AP) — Props Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler will be joined by No. 8 Lewis Ludlam in England’s pack to face Japan at the Rugby World Cup in Nice on Sunday. They are the three changes made by coach Steve Borthwick from the 27-10 win against Argentina. Billy Vunipola returns from suspension to provide back-row cover. Ben Earl switches to flanker to make room for Ludlam. Flanker Michael Leitch will set a Japan record with his 15th Rugby World Cup appearance. Coach Jamie Joseph has made four changes from the victory against Chile. Hooker Shota Horie, flanker Pieter Labuschagne, No. 8 and captain Kazuki Himeno and center Tomoki Osada have been brought in.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.