England boldly picks Marcus Smith at fullback against Fiji for Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — England has made the bold decision to start Marcus Smith at fullback for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Fiji on Sunday in Marseille. Smith is typically a flyhalf. He was handed his first international start at No. 15 for the pool match against Chile in what was regarded as an experiment. England coach Steve Borthwick is going with the same ploy for his team’s biggest match of the tournament. Freddie Steward has been a solid option at fullback for the past two years but is not even in the matchday 23. Steward is reliable under the high ball but that might not be important against the Fijians.

