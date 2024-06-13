England beats Oman by 8 wickets to boost chances at T20 World Cup, Bangladesh tops Netherlands

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Adil Rashid took 4-11 as England boosted its chances of reaching the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 cricket World Cup by bowling out Oman for 47 en route to an eight-wicket win in a pivotal match for the defending champion. It then reached its target from 3.1 overs or with 101 balls remaining. Earlier, Bangladesh edged closer to confirming its second-round qualification by beating the Netherlands by 25 runs.

