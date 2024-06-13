England beats Oman by 8 wickets to boost chances at T20 World Cup, Bangladesh tops Netherlands

By The Associated Press
England's Mark Wood bowls against Oman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Mazalan]

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Adil Rashid took 4-11 as England boosted its chances of reaching the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 cricket World Cup by bowling out Oman for 47 en route to an eight-wicket win in a pivotal match for the defending champion. It then reached its target from 3.1 overs or with 101 balls remaining. Earlier, Bangladesh edged closer to confirming its second-round qualification by beating the Netherlands by 25 runs.

