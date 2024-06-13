England beats Oman by 8 wickets to boost chances at T20 World Cup, Afghanistan advances

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Adil Rashid took four wickets and England boosted its chances of reaching the Super Eight stage of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup by bowling out Oman for 47 en route to an eight-wicket win in a pivotal match for the defending champions. It then reached its target from a record 3.1 overs — 101 balls to spare. Afghanistan secured its place in the next round, and ended New Zealand’s hopes of progressing, with a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in Group C. Bangladesh had already beaten Netherlands by 25 runs in St. Vincent to edge closer to confirming its second-round qualification from Group D.

