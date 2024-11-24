England beats Japan 59-14 to end five-match losing streak and ruin Eddie Jones’ return to Twickenham

LONDON (AP) — England’s rugby team has ended its five-match losing streak in fine style by running in nine tries to beat Eddie Jones’ Japan 59-14. England was previously defeated by New Zealand, Australia and South Africa in this autumn series, after back-to-back test losses to the All Blacks in July. A sixth straight defeat would have been England’s worst run since 2006. Captain Jamie George scored two of England’s five tries in the first half and there were four more after the break at Twickenham. Japan has still never beaten England.

