England beats Australia 1-0 as Watkins’ hot streak continues with winning goal

LONDON (AP) — Ollie Watkins continued his hot goal-scoring streak to fire England to a 1-0 win against Australia at Wembley Stadium. Watkins has already scored two hat tricks for Aston Villa this season and seized his chance to make an impression ahead of next year’s European Championship. It was his first England appearance for 19 months. He slid in to convert from close range in the 57th-minute for the only goal of the game as the Three Lions warmed up for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy with a win. England coach Gareth Southgate showed his appreciation when greeting the striker with a hug when he was substituted later in the match.

