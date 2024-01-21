England batter Harry Brook coming home from India tour for personal reasons and won’t be returning

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — England’s cricket team says batter Harry Brook is leaving the squad to return home from the tour of India for “personal reasons.” The England and Wales Cricket Board says Brook “will not be returning to India” and adds that Brook’s family is requesting privacy at this time. The ECB says a replacement for Brook will be confirmed in due course. The first of five test matches between India and England starts on Thursday.

