England avoids huge Rugby World Cup upset with comeback one-point win over Samoa

LILLE, France (AP) — England has gathered its senses from 17-8 down against Samoa and avoided one of the greatest Rugby World Cup upsets by edging a thrilling pool match 18-17. Pool D was already won by quarterfinal-bound England which wanted to maintain momentum into the knockout stage next week. But a sloppy, second-rate performance was exploited by a fired-up Manu Samoa, who pulled out one more final trick to almost complete a shock win. Neria Foma’i was freed by fullback Duncan Paia’aua and was flying towards the tryline. He was eight meters from history when he was brought down from behind by England’s oldest back, replacement scrumhalf Danny Care. Foma’i’s pop-up pass was knocked on and the chance died for Samoa. England will likely face Fiji in the quarterfinals next Sunday in Marseille.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.