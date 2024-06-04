England and Scotland share the points after rain washes out their Twenty20 World Cup cricket opener

By The Associated Press
Fans remain in the stands as rain interrupts an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Mazalan]

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Defending champion England and Scotland shared the competition points after their Twenty20 World Cup cricket opener ended in a no result because of rain. England went into the game as a heavy favorite at Bridgetown Barbados but Scottish chances increased significantly when rain set in. England was set a tough revised target of 109 in 10 overs but rain prevented any further play. Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones made a spirited 90-0 in a revised 10-over innings. England’s target was then recalculated to 109 under rules devised for rain-shortened matches. It was the first washout of the June 1-29 tournament. Netherlands had a six-wicket win over Nepal in Group D at Grand Prairie, Texas.

