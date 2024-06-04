England and Scotland share the points after rain washes out their Twenty20 World Cup cricket opener

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Defending champion England and Scotland shared the competition points after their Twenty20 World Cup cricket opener ended in a no result because of rain. England went into the game as a heavy favorite at Bridgetown Barbados but Scottish chances increased significantly when rain set in. England was set a tough revised target of 109 in 10 overs but rain prevented any further play. Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones made a spirited 90-0 in a revised 10-over innings. England’s target was then recalculated to 109 under rules devised for rain-shortened matches. It was the first washout of the June 1-29 tournament. Netherlands had a six-wicket win over Nepal in Group D at Grand Prairie, Texas.

