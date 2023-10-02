England and New Zealand win rain-hit Cricket World Cup warmups

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Moeen Ali scored 56 runs off 39 balls to rescue England against Bangladesh in their rain-reduced Cricket World Cup warmup. England won by four wickets with 77 balls remaining under the DLS method. Ali entered the innings with England on 114-5 in pursuit of 197 in 37 overs. England finished on 197-6 in 24.1 overs in reply to Bangladesh’s 188-9 in 37 overs. Rain also impacted the other warmup game Monday in Thiruvananthapuram as New Zealand beat South Africa by seven runs under the DLS method. Devon Conway scored 78 and Tom Latham 52 in New Zealand’s 321-6 in the usual 50 overs. South Africa was 211-4 in 37 overs when the weather intervened.

