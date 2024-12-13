England and new coach Tuchel land in 2026 World Cup qualifying group with Serbia and Albania

ZURICH (AP) — Thomas Tuchel’s first official duty as England coach was to see his new team drawn in a 2026 World Cup qualifying group with Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra. Tuchel starts work in January but was at FIFA headquarters to see the 54 European teams drawn into 12 qualifying groups. England is one of the few top-seeded teams to already know its qualifying opponents. Most groups are still incomplete as eight top-seeded teams will be placed based on the results of their Nations League quarterfinals in March. The winner of the quarterfinal between European champion Spain and the Netherlands faces a tough Group E with Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.