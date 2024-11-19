England and Man City forward Lauren Hemp to miss US friendly after knee surgery

LONDON (AP) — England forward Lauren Hemp has had knee surgery and will miss facing the United States at Wembley Stadium. Her club Manchester City says the operation was successful but gave no details of the injury nor a timetable for the 24-year-old Hemp to return. Hemp was not included in England’s squad on Tuesday for friendly games. England plays the U.S. on Nov. 30 and Switzerland three days later in Sheffield. England will defend its European title in Switzerland next year.

