England and France win again in Euro qualifiers, Swiss draw despite leading 2-0

PARIS (AP) — Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé have carried on scoring as England and France made it four straight wins in European Championship qualifying. But Switzerland dropped its first points. Kane netted twice in a 7-0 home rout of North Macedonia. Mbappé slotted in a penalty at the second attempt as Les Bleus edged visiting Greece 1-0. The Swiss conceded two late goals against Romania in a 2-2 draw at home. Mbappé moved onto 40 goals for France and only one behind fellow great Michel Platini. Kane has a record-extending 58 goals for England while Bukayo Saka grabbed a hat trick. Substitute Valentin Mihăilă struck two late goals for Romania.

