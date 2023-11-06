England and Brazil to face off in friendly at Wembley in March

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation says its national team will play a friendly against England at Wembley in March. The encounter will be England’s first against a South American team in six years. The last time the two teams played in 2017 ended 0-0. Brazil had already announced a friendly against Spain in March. South American national teams have long complained about the lack of a calendar to test themselves against European rivals.

