England advances, France loses to Gambia at Under-20 World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — England has reached the knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup but France is struggling after a 2-1 loss to Gambia. England secured a spot in the Round of 16 with a 3-2 win over Uruguay and Tunisia beat Iraq 3-0 in the other Group E game. South Korea and Honduras had a 2-2 draw, a result result that makes it impossible for France to finish in one of the top two positions in Group F. Gambia leads the group with six points, two clear of South Korea. The French squad can only hope to finish as one of the four best third-place teams to advance.

