England advances at Under-20 World Cup, France loses to Gambia

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — England has reached the knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup with a 3-2 win over Uruguay. France, however, is in desperation mode after its 2-1 loss to Gambia. It was France’s second defeat in two Group F matches. Later on Thursday, Iraq and Tunisia will face off. South Korea could also reach six points in two matches when it faces Honduras.

