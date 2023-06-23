England adds teenage spinner Rehan Ahmed to its squad for 2nd Ashes test

By The Associated Press
Australia captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with coach Andrew McDonald after beating England during day five of the first Ashes Test cricket match, at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, Tuesday, June 20 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

LONDON (AP) — England has added 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to its squad for the second Ashes test with concerns lingering about Moeen Ali’s injured finger. Australia leads the five-match series 1-0 after winning a dramatic first test at Edgbaston by two wickets. The second test starts Wednesday at Lord’s. The 36-year-old Ali is still hopeful of recovering in time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.