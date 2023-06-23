England adds teenage spinner Rehan Ahmed to its squad for 2nd Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — England has added 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to its squad for the second Ashes test with concerns lingering about Moeen Ali’s injured finger. Australia leads the five-match series 1-0 after winning a dramatic first test at Edgbaston by two wickets. The second test starts Wednesday at Lord’s. The 36-year-old Ali is still hopeful of recovering in time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.