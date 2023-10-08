England adds Sam Underhill to squad at Rugby World Cup as replacement for injured Jack Willis

LILLE, France (AP) — England has added back-rower Sam Underhill to its squad at the Rugby World Cup in France ahead of the quarterfinals. Underhill replaced Jack Willis. Willis was ruled out of the tournament because of a neck injury sustained in the pool match against Chile. England will play its quarterfinal in Marseille on Oct. 15. It’s likely against Fiji. Underhill was a key part of the England team that reached the Rugby World Cup final in 2019 in Japan.

