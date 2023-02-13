England 2 from 2 after win over Ireland at T20 World Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — England has made it two from two at the Women’s T20 World Cup with a four-wicket win over Ireland in Paarl, South Africa. England bowled the Irish out for just 105 in 18.2 overs after three wickets each from spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn. But England’s run chase was scratchy and it lost Sophia Dunkley in the first over and had to battle a collapse of five wickets for 33 runs near the end. Teenager Alice Capsey’s 51 from 22 balls was the key to make sure England got home and stayed top of Group 2 ahead of India.

