Enerson to make Indy 500 bid; 2nd day of testing washed out

By The Associated Press
Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, drives out of the pit area during an open test for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The second day of Indianapolis 500 testing has been canceled because of rain. Track officials made the announcement about 30 minutes before cars were scheduled to begin Friday’s scheduled six-hour session. Thirty-three cars completed more than 3,000 laps Thursday on the track’s historic 2.5-mile oval. The Indianapolis Grand Prix is scheduled for May 13. Indianpolis 500 qualifying is scheduled for May 20-21 and the race is set for May 28.

