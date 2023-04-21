Enerson to make Indy 500 bid; 2nd day of testing washed out

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The second day of Indianapolis 500 testing has been canceled because of rain. Track officials made the announcement about 30 minutes before cars were scheduled to begin Friday’s scheduled six-hour session. Thirty-three cars completed more than 3,000 laps Thursday on the track’s historic 2.5-mile oval. The Indianapolis Grand Prix is scheduled for May 13. Indianpolis 500 qualifying is scheduled for May 20-21 and the race is set for May 28.

