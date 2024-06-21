Energized Austria wins and puts Lewandowski’s Poland at risk of elimination from Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Austria has picked up its first win at Euro 2024 by defeating Poland 3-1 in its second group match in Berlin. Gernot Trauner, Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic scored for Austria while Krzysztof Piatek had Poland’s only goal. To avoid elimination, Poland needs the Netherlands to beat France in a later Group D match on Friday. Robert Lewandowski, who missed Poland’s first match against the Netherlands due to an injury, came on in the second half but failed to make an impact.

