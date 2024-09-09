Endrick’s surprising tribute to Charlton has Brazilians calling him ‘Bobby’

SAO PAULO (AP) — Endrick looks set to start for Brazil on Tuesday in a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Asuncion. Coach Dorival Júnior tested the 18-year-old striker as the replacement for injured winger Luiz Henrique in training on Monday, a day before the game. It would be Endrick’s first appearance for Brazil since the Copa America in July, when he failed to shine and Brazil bowed out in the quarterfinals. That was in stark contrast to March, when Endrick scored his first goal for Brazil in a friendly win over England at Wembley. Afterward, he revealed he unexpectedly idolises England and Manchester United great Bobby Charlton. His Brazil teammates haven’t let him forget it.

