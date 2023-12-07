Endrick’s Palmeiras wins Brazilian league title. Santos relegated for the 1st time

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
FILE - Endrick of Brazil's Palmeiras controls the ball during a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Colombia's Deportivo Pereira at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Endrick, who will join Real Madrid in 2024, scored 10 goals in 30 matches for Palmeiras in the Brazilian league before the final round was played. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner]

SAO PAULO (AP) — One of the most exciting seasons of the Brazilian league has ended with the most stable team of the year defending its title and the club that was home to the late Pelé relegated for the first time. Palmeiras drew 1-1 at Cruzeiro to be crowned Brazilian champion for the 12th time. The 18-year-old Endrick scored his 11th goal of the season to give Palmeiras an early lead and Nikao equalized in the 80th minute at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte. Santos’ relegation following a 2-1 home loss to Fortaleza was another setback for the club at the stadium where Pelé’s funeral took place in January.

