Endrick’s Palmeiras wins Brazilian league title. Santos relegated for the 1st time

SAO PAULO (AP) — One of the most exciting seasons of the Brazilian league has ended with the most stable team of the year defending its title and the club that was home to the late Pelé relegated for the first time. Palmeiras drew 1-1 at Cruzeiro to be crowned Brazilian champion for the 12th time. The 18-year-old Endrick scored his 11th goal of the season to give Palmeiras an early lead and Nikao equalized in the 80th minute at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte. Santos’ relegation following a 2-1 home loss to Fortaleza was another setback for the club at the stadium where Pelé’s funeral took place in January.

