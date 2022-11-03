Endrick scores as Palmeiras wins 11th Brazilian soccer title

SAO PAULO (AP) — Palmeiras has won its 11th Brazilian league title and second in five seasons. The Sao Paulo-based team beat Fortaleza 4-0 at home to secure the trophy with three games in hand. Rony opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Dudu made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute. After the break, Rony netted his second in the 48th minute and Endrick completed the scoring from close range in the 64th minute. It was the 16-year-old Endrick’s first goal in front of home fans at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.