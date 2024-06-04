Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil striker Endrick knows he will face tough competition to make an impression when he joins European champion Real Madrid for the upcoming season, especially after the signing of Kylian Mbappé. The teenager said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that he is unfazed by the challenges ahead. His signing in December 2022 cost Madrid more than 40 million euros ($43.5 million) but Madrid fans knew then that they would have to wait until Endrick turns 18 in July this year as he continued to play for Brazilian team Palmeiras. Endrick knows what he has to do from the start at Madrid. Endrick says: “I am the one who is arriving, I have to introduce myself.”

