Endrick makes Madrid debut and becomes youngest foreign player to score for club in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Endrick needed only 10 minutes to make an impression in his debut with Real Madrid. The Brazil teenager replaced Kylian Mbappé late and scored deep into stoppage time to seal Madrid’s 3-0 win over Valladolid. The goal made Endrick the youngest foreign player to score for Madrid in the Spanish league at 18 years, 35 days. It was the first league win for the defending champion after it opened with a draw at Mallorca. Mbappé scored in Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta at the start of the season but has yet to find the net in the first two league matches. The France star was making his debut at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as a Madrid player.

