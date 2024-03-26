Endrick and Yamal shine as Vinícius Júnior’s Brazil draws 3-3 with Spain in ‘One Skin’ friendly

MADRID (AP) — Teenagers Lamine Yamal and Endrick took the spotlight and Vinícius Júnior had a quiet game as Brazil and Spain drew 3-3 in the “One Skin” international friendly that was set up to highlight the fight against racism after a series of insults aimed at the Real Madrid forward. Brazil equalized with a penalty converted by Lucas Paquetá in stoppage time after Rodri’s spot kick in 87th put Spain ahead. Brazil had rallied from two goals down with an equalizer scored by Vinícius’ future Madrid teammate Endrick. Spain was led by 16-year-old Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

