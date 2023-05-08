End of an era: Jean-Michel Aulas leaves French club Lyon

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
FILE - Lyon's President Jean-Michel Aulas looks on as he presents the new coach Laurent Blanc during a press conference in Decines, near Lyon, central France, on Oct. 10, 2022. Iconic Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is leaving the soccer club he turned into a European powerhouse during his nearly 36-year reign at the helm of the seven-time French champions, handing the baton to the new main shareholder, American investor John Textor. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Cipriani]

Lyon’s iconic president Jean-Michel Aulas is stepping down after nearly 36 years in charge of the French soccer club. Aulas is handing over duties to the club’s new main shareholder, American investor John Textor. The businessman completed his takeover of Lyon in December. The 74-year-old Aulas was initially set to remain in his position for three more years following Textor’s takeover in December. But the club said Monday he will instead serve as honorary chairman from now on, with Textor appointed as chief executive officer of OL Group. Lyon won seven league titles under Aulas’ tenure, while the women’s team established itself as a major European force.

