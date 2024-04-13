Encino wins Lexington Stakes in final Kentucky Derby qualifier. He’ll need a defection to make race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Encino won the $400,000 Lexington Stakes by three-quarters of a length at Keeneland in the final chance to qualify for next month’s Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Florent Geroux, Encino led all the way in running 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.93. He paid $8.62 to win. The colt’s victory earned him 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 4, giving him 40 total. That places Encino 21st on the list and he’ll need a defection to get into the 20-horse Derby field. The colt is trained by Brad Cox, who already has two Derby qualifiers in Catching Freedom and Just a Touch.

