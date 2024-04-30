Encino out of Kentucky Derby, Epic Ride joins the 20-horse field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Encino won’t run in the Kentucky Derby this weekend. Trainer Brad Cox didn’t immediately give a reason for the decision. The colt was a 20-1 shot on the morning-line for the 150th edition of the race on Saturday. Encino dropping out leaves Cox with early 8-1 third-choice Catching Freedom and Just a Touch. Epic Ride now joins the 20-horse field. The colt trained by John Ennis is listed as 50-1 on the morning line. Adam Beschizza will make his Derby debut in the saddle.

