Emslie’s goal pulls Angel City into a 2-2 draw with the Thorns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Claire Emslie’s goal in the 76th minute pulled Angel City into a 2-2 draw with the Portland Thorns on Monday night. Alyssa Thompson also scored for Angel City, which avoided a third straight loss with the tie in front of a sellout crowd of 22,000 at BMO Stadium. Morgan Weaver and Olivia Moultrie both scored for the Thorns, who had lost their previous four matches. Portland fell to seventh place in the standings but remained above the playoff line. Angel City is in 10th place and currently out of the playoff picture with five games remaining.

