Empty guest room catches fire at hotel where Cowboys train in California; no one is injured

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A fire was reported in an empty guest room at the hotel in California where the Dallas Cowboys stay for training camp but there were no injuries, according to the team. The fire on Tuesday was contained to one room, according to the team, and practice activities weren’t disrupted. The Cowboys have two more workouts before breaking camp Thursday. Dallas has held training camp every year since 2012 at the hotel complex that is adjacent to a pair of practice fields in Oxnard, California.

