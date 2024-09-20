Empoli wins to record its best start in Serie A and Torino goes top with win at Verona

English midfielder Tino Anjorin has helped Empoli to its best ever start in Serie A. The former Chelsea player started for Empoli for the first time and set up Lorenzo Colombo to open the scoring against Cagliari after 33 minutes. Sebastiano Esposito added a second three minutes into the second half. The result means Empoli is unbeaten after five games. Cagliari remains winless. Torino continued its good start to the season with a 3-2 win away at Verona. Paraguayan Antonio Sanabria, Colombian Duvan Zapata, and Scotland’s Che Adams got the goals that took Torino to the top of Serie A.

