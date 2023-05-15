Empoli scores late equalizer against Sampdoria in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Empoli scored late to draw at Sampdoria 1-1 in Serie A and virtually seal another season in the top-flight. Substitute Roberto Piccoli found the target three minutes into stoppage time. Alessandro Zanoli had put Sampdoria ahead in the 34th after being set up Fabio Quagliarella. Empoli moved nine points above the drop zone with three matches still to play. Sampdoria was already assured of being relegated and remained in last place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.