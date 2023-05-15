Empoli scores late equalizer against Sampdoria in Serie A

By The Associated Press
Sampdoria's Alessandro Zanoli, right, and Empoli's Marko Pjaca, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and FC Empoli in Genoa, Italy, Monday, May 15, 2023. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tano Pecoraro]

ROME (AP) — Empoli scored late to draw at Sampdoria 1-1 in Serie A and virtually seal another season in the top-flight. Substitute Roberto Piccoli found the target three minutes into stoppage time. Alessandro Zanoli had put Sampdoria ahead in the 34th after being set up Fabio Quagliarella. Empoli moved nine points above the drop zone with three matches still to play. Sampdoria was already assured of being relegated and remained in last place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.