Empoli grabs late double to defeat Salernitana and extend unbeaten run to four games

ROME (AP) — Empoli has scored two late goals to beat Salernitana 3-1 in Serie A. The win extends Empoli’s good run of form under new coach Davide Nicola. Empoli is unbeaten in four games. The latest win lifts it out the relegation zone and into 15th place. Salernitana remains last.

