Empoli ends scoring drought at home to beat Como 1-0 in Serie A

Empoli earned its first home win of the Italian league season after a goal two minutes into the second half from Pietro Pellegri was enough to beat Como 1-0. The on-loan Torino striker took advantage of poor defending before driving into the penalty box and scoring from an angle. It was Empoli’s first goal at home this season. The club has scored only eight times in 11 matches but is still in 11th place in Serie A thanks to a strong defense that has conceded just nine times. Como stayed in 16th. Also, Parma lost 1-0 to Genoa at home as its winless streak reached nine games.

