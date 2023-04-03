Empoli earns first win since January in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Empoli has beaten fellow struggler Lecce 1-0 in Serie A for its first win since January. Francesco Caputo’s 62nd-minute penalty kick ended a four-match losing run and lifted Empoli 12 points above the bottom three. Lecce is four points below the Tuscan side. Kickoff was delayed for an hour after a small fire started in the Empoli dressing room because of a short circuit. It was swiftly brought under control. Sassuolo’s four-match winning streak ended in a 1-1 draw against Torino in a mid-table clash. Antonio Sanabria cancelled out Andrea Pinamonti’s opener for Sassuolo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.