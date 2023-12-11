Empoli draws with Lecce in Serie A game of costly defensive errors

ROME (AP) — Lecce’s winless run has been extended to 10 games after a 1-1 draw at Empoli in Serie A. Both goals came courtesy of defensive errors. Lecce took the lead after 64 minutes when goalkeeper Etrit Berisha let a shot from Lameck Banda squirm between his legs. Empoli equalized seven minutes later when Hamza Rafia deflected a cross into his own net. The result means Lecce remain in 13th place. Empoli sits just one place above the relegation zone.

