Emotional stage win for Castrillo in Spanish Vuelta on the day his team’s founder dies

MANZANEDA, Spain (AP) — Pablo Castrillo has picked up an emotional stage win in the Spanish Vuelta on the day his team’s founder died. Castrillo gave Kern Pharma the victory in the 12th stage a few hours after the team said its founder and former president Manolo Azcona died at the age of 71. It was the first Grand Tour stage victory for the 23-year-old Castrillo. There were no changes in the general classification after the 137.5-kilometer (85-mile) route. Ben O’Connor kept the leader’s red jersey. The Australian remained more than three minutes ahead of Primoz Roglic and Enric Mas.

